Saints sign kicker replacement for Aldrick Rosas

The New Orleans Saints have found a replacement kicker for Aldrick Rosas.

The Saints cut Rosas on Tuesday, two days after head coach Sean Payton complained about his kicker being unable to make a field goal. Rosas was 0-for-3 on field goal attempts in New Orleans’ last two games, including a 58-yard miss on Sunday.

The Saints worked out Cody Parkey on Tuesday and have agreed to terms with him.

The #Saints have agreed to terms with FA K Cody Parkey, source said. A new kicker in New Orleans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2021

Parkey, 29, has kicked for five NFL teams since 2014. He began with the Philadelphia Eagles, then kicked for Cleveland, Miami, Chicago, Tennessee and Cleveland again. He has made 84.6 percent of his career field goals and 94.3 percent of his extra points.

Despite the solid numbers, Parkey has also been a part of infamous Chicago Bears history. Payton is hoping that Parkey is well past that.