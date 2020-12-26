Video: Sean Payton dances in locker room to celebrate NFC South title

The New Orleans Saints wrapped up the NFC South on Friday with their win over the Minnesota Vikings, and it’s fair to say they took some time enjoying the moment.

Coach Sean Payton wasn’t shy about enjoying himself after the win. In fact, his locker room dance moves went viral thanks to a video from the party.

Sean Payton celebrating the Saints NFC South Title in the most Sean Payton way pic.twitter.com/xtb80pNPfG — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) December 26, 2020

The Saints obviously have Super Bowl ambitions, but they’re enjoying the journey. This may not be the ultimate destination, but they’re not taking this step for granted, either.

Payton has made it a habit of celebrating big wins like this. We can only wonder what he’ll come up with if the Saints taste playoff success.