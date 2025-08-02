Shedeur Sanders held out of practice over injury concern

Shedeur Sanders’ efforts to win himself a prominent spot on the Cleveland Browns took another hit on Saturday.

Sanders was held out of team drills due to shoulder soreness, the team announced. The severity of Sanders’ soreness was unclear, but it was bad enough that the Browns did not allow him to practice.

This represents another setback for Sanders, who appears to have very little chance of winning the team’s quarterback job. Fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel is ahead of him on the depth chart, as Sanders has yet to get any practice reps with the first team. Gabriel has not received many, but that is still more than Sanders has gotten.

So far, Sanders has taken the high road when it comes to his lack of reps. Any sort of injury, even if minor, is another setback for him, though.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft despite already having selected Gabriel in the third round. At that point, picking Sanders just seemed like good value, but those making the selection did not seem all that enthused about it.

For now, Joe Flacco still appears to be ahead of both Sanders and Gabriel in the quarterback pecking order. Sanders needed all the reps he could get to make up some of that ground.