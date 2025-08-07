Another Steelers All-Pro is demanding a new contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers sorted out TJ Watt’s contract situation, but now a second All-Pro member of their defense wants a raise of his own.

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has yet to fully participate in any practices since the start of training camp and wants a new contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The two sides have discussed the situation, but have not made progress on a new contract.

Heyward has two years remaining on his current deal. He is set to make $14.75 million this season, making him the 18th-highest paid defensive tackle despite his status as a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time All-Pro.

The 36-year-old has been a stalwart for the Steelers’ defensive line throughout his 14-year career. He had eight sacks for Pittsburgh last season and even garnered some downballot votes for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Much of the Steelers’ offseason has been impacted by the contract drama involving star edge rusher TJ Watt, but that was eventually resolved. For now, Heyward is not going as far as he could in terms of trying to force a new contract, but it remains to be seen how willing he is to be a disruption to get a new deal.