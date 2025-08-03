Notable AFC team reportedly tried to trade for Terry McLaurin

The Washington Commanders are not currently planning to honor Terry McLaurin’s trade request, but at least one team checked in with them about whether they might.

The Pittsburgh Steelers reached out to the Commanders to inquire about a McLaurin trade, according to Chris Halicke of DK Pittsburgh Sports. The Commanders were not willing to discuss McLaurin, and the Steelers also ran into an issue in that McLaurin wants to be a true No. 1 receiver on whichever team he plays for.

As such, the Steelers are not expected to be seriously in the running for McLaurin even if the Commanders do decide to listen to trade offers.

The Steelers have aggressively tried to upgrade their offense this offseason, and underlined that by making a big trade for DK Metcalf. The team plans to make him their No. 1 receiver, meaning they could not offer McLaurin the role he is looking for.

McLaurin has requested a trade from the Commanders as contract talks between the two sides remain at an impasse. A different AFC team has been cited as a favorite in the event the Commanders do consider moving him.

Obviously, the prospect of Aaron Rodgers throwing to an offense featuring Metcalf and McLaurin is tantalizing. It does not seem likely to come to pass, though.