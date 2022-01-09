Steelers thank Jaguars over Twitter with fitting meme

The Jacksonville Jaguars did the Pittsburgh Steelers a big favor on Sunday, and Pittsburgh said thank you in the most 2020s way possible: with a meme.

The Jags beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-11 in a Week 18 stunner, preventing the 9-8 Colts from making the playoffs. Pittsburgh beat Baltimore 16-13 in overtime on the road to improve to 9-7-1, which is good enough to reach the postseason.

The Steelers’ Twitter account thanked the Jags afterwards. They used the Jags’ “#DUUUVAL” hashtag. Then they used a meme from “Thor: Ragnarok” where Hela was replaced by the Colts logo.

The Steelers indeed qualified for the postseason, but they couldn’t have done it without the help of Jacksonville. The best part is the win didn’t even prevent the Jags from locking up the No. 1 draft pick. It was a win-win for everyone. Well, everyone except the Colts.