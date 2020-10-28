Stephon Gilmore lists home for sale amid trade rumors

Stephon Gilmore is a name to watch entering next week’s trade deadline, as it is not out of the question that the sputtering New England Patriots will begin the early phases of a rebuild. While deadline deals involving All-Pro players are uncommon in the NFL, a certain real estate listing in Foxboro has caused some concern among Pats fans.

WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” learned on Wednesday that a home Gilmore and his wife Gabrielle own in Foxboro has been listed for sale.

A player selling a house doesn’t necessarily mean that player is preparing to be traded, but the timing is quite a coincidence. What made fans even more suspicious is that offers on the property are due on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. EST. The NFL trade deadline passes that same day at 4 p.m. EST.

Don’t worry, Patriots fans. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is probably just upgrading to a new house in the area, right? For what it’s worth, Gabrielle Gilmore sent a cryptic tweet that may have been a response to the speculation.

— Gabrielle Gilmore (@Eneekonese) October 28, 2020

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported this week that the Patriots had conversations with teams about trading Gilmore as recently as August. Now that they are 2-3 and appear to be fading from contention, they may want to get out from under the 30-year-old’s $16.7 million salary cap hit for 2021 and potentially get a high draft pick in return.

If we’ve learned anything about Mrs. Gilmore this year, it’s that she won’t stand for reporters fueling speculation about her husband. However, the three emojis she tweeted likely won’t be enough to comfort Patriots fans.