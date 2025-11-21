Texans’ defense had Josh Allen in hell during ‘TNF’

The Houston Texans’ defense may become a fixture in Josh Allen’s nightmares for the rest of the year after what they did to him on Thursday night.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback took a beating from the Texans during their “Thursday Night Football” clash at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. In a game against a Houston squad without CJ Stroud, Allen looked inferior to his counterpart Davis Mills, who led the Texans to a 23-19 upset on national TV.

While Mills performed admirably in Stroud’s stead, Houston’s defense was arguably the biggest factor in the victory. One play in particular in the third quarter arguably encapsulated Allen’s miserable experience.

Facing 3rd-and-6 early in the third quarter, Allen was forced to scramble wildly in the backfield as several Texans defenders rushed toward him. The scene looked even more hellish with Houston wearing its polarizing “Battle Red” uniforms.

Josh Allen: *jolts awake in the night*



Hailee Steinfeld: Another nightmare about Will Anderson Jr.?



Josh’s Nightmare: pic.twitter.com/T8OGY8cLwq — James Roy (@JamesRoyNFL) November 21, 2025

Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. recorded the sack — one of the eight times Allen got brought down in the backfield.

Anderson also delivered a wicked hit on Allen in the first quarter that left the Bills star writhing in pain on the grass.

#Bills QB Josh Allen just went down with an injury, Got up and walked off of the field. Injury and status TBD: pic.twitter.com/ytmcoU76Yt — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 21, 2025

Allen finished the game 24/34 for 253 yards and a pair of interceptions. While his stat line was among the worst of his this season, the fact that he kept getting up from those sacks was impressive in and of itself.