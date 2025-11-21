Fans are roasting the Texans’ ‘offensive’ alternate uniforms on ‘TNF’

The Houston Texans had more than a few haters on Thursday for the eye-catching uniforms they wore against the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans saved the debut of their “Battle Red” alternate jerseys this season for the team’s only “Thursday Night Football” game of the year. Aside from a few black and silver elements, the uniforms were entirely designed with a very loud shade of red.

Terminator in RED 🔴 pic.twitter.com/un5csRz6QR — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 21, 2025

Any halfway decent PR team can make a jersey look good on a promotional social media post. Fans only get an unfiltered look once the players take the field, and there was no hiding the Texans’ bright red garments on the “NFL on Prime” broadcast.

While alternate uniforms often get mixed reviews, fans overwhelmingly panned Houston’s “Battle Red” getup online. Some described them as “awful.” Others went further and called them downright “offensive.”

The red Houston Texans uniforms are awful pic.twitter.com/4a0aoV9jfq — WonderousATX (@wonderousATX) November 21, 2025

These Texans jerseys are awful, they look like Dr. Pepper Cherry cans. — Michael Magaletta (@mikemagz07) November 21, 2025

These Maraschino Cherry Texans jerseys are offensive to my eyes — Bræden McCarthy (@Bluejaysfan10) November 21, 2025

These Texans jerseys are offensive. — Shane Brown (@smbrown26) November 21, 2025

Uniforms aside, the Texans performed well on the field against the Bills in the first half, leading the contest 20-16. Davis Mills performed admirably through two quarters in place of the injured CJ Stroud. The backup quarterback tallied two touchdowns before halftime, including a go-ahead strike to Jayden Higgins with seconds left in the second period.

Mills. Higgins. The Texans back in front!



BUFvsHOU on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/V2xPLxRMtp — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2025

The Bills’ defense seemed like they were among the victims blinded by the Texans’ red jerseys before the break.

Houston’s “Battle Red” uniforms were far from the only alternates to get roasted this season. Fans were even more critical of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ throwback jerseys in Week 8. The New England Patriots similarly got some heat for their “Nor’easter” Rivalry uniforms during last week’s Thursday night contest.