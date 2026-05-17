Conor McGregor’s opponent is revealed in his return to UFC after 5-year hiatus

Conor McGregor is set to enter the octagon again for the first time in half a decade.

The Irish MMA fighter has been inactive since his last UFC fight against Dustin Poirier back in 2021. On Saturday, McGregor’s official return fight was announced, with his opponent being Max Holloway. The bout will be the main event of UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

CONOR MCGREGOR vs MAX HOLLOWAY 2 !!!!



Your International Fight Week main event is confirmed!



[ #UFC329 LIVE July 11 on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/uVxVdgV9Gm — UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2026

Within minutes of the fight being announced to the public, McGregor was already back to his trash-talking ways. He reposted Holloway’s sizzle reel for the event with a very on-brand caption.

“I’m gonna son you, child. Again,” McGregor captioned his post.

The UFC 329 clash will be a rematch of the first McGregor-Holloway face-off that took place all the way back in 2013. Back then, a 21-year-old Holloway lost to a 25-year-old McGregor via unanimous decision. While McGregor was victorious, he suffered a torn ACL during the match and was out of action for nearly a year.

Conor’s victory over Max was his 10th straight win in what would be his career-best 15-fight win streak that culminated in his iconic 13-second KO of Jose Aldo. Holloway’s loss to McGregor sparked his own double-digit win streak, with the Hawaii native going 13-0 from 2014 to 2018 and winning the UFC featherweight belt.

While the news is massive for both McGregor and the UFC, fight fans know not to expect anything for certain until the bell rings for Round 1. The global superstar was supposed to end his hiatus in 2024 against Michael Chandler before McGregor suffered a severe toe injury in the lead-up to the bout.