Tom Brady had some broadcasting advice for Drew Brees

Drew Brees made his debut as an NFL analyst for FOX on Sunday, and Tom Brady had some very simple advice for his fellow former Super Bowl champion before the ball was kicked off.

Brees was the color analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Adam Amin for the Week 11 game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Both Brees and Brady, who called the Chicago Bears-Minnesota Vikings game, appeared virtually on the “FOX NFL Sunday” pregame show.

With Brady being in his second season as an announcer for FOX, Curt Menefee asked if there was any advice Brady had for Brees. Brady told Brees to avoid social media after the game.

“I’d warn him of all the mistakes I made in my first year, but we’d be here for an hour.,” Brady said. “So, I’m not gonna tell you any of those things. He knows what to do. Have fun, just enjoy yourself, and don’t read all those social media comments after.”

“Don’t read all those social media comments.” 😂 @TomBrady gave some advice to @drewbrees before his broadcast booth debut today on FOX! pic.twitter.com/Jc2HQHVWkt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 16, 2025

Brady has drawn mixed reviews since he made his broadcast debut at the start of last season. He has certainly made some embarrassing blunders and had plenty of negative things said about him on social media. The same will be true for Brees, so it would not be a bad idea to heed Brady’s advice.

Of course, Brees is not quite as inexperienced as Brady was when Brady started at FOX. Brees worked for NBC in 2021. He was initially viewed as a potential successor to Cris Collinsworth on “Sunday Night Football,” but he quickly fizzled out with the network. The 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback was largely limited to studio work, though he did call some Notre Dame games and select NFL games alongside Mike Tirico.

The final booth assignment for Brees at NBC was a playoff game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals, and it did not go well. He now has an opportunity to live up to the confident prediction he made about himself.