Tom Brady makes admission about his desire to compete

Tom Brady is still motivated to compete in the NFL even at age 44, but he recognizes that drive might soon be gone.

In an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show” Wednesday, Brady was asked when he knew he wanted to return despite his brief retirement. The Bucs quarterback said that the competitive spirit that has driven him to come back year after year into his mid-40s is dying out, but it still drove him to return.

“I had the appetite to compete, and it’s going to be gone soon,” Brady said. “I mean, there’s no doubt about it. I’ve got to you know, just really appreciate the time I have left because it’s not a lot.”

"Time went by and you just get super competitive. I think I'm part crazy." –@TomBrady shares why he decided to come out of retirement. And discusses his mind set with transitioning to the booth after his career on the field is over #Bucs Full interview: https://t.co/YreaXevZJT pic.twitter.com/OxpjGg8lB1 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 15, 2022

Brady also said that, as time went by this offseason, he got “super competitive.”

The 44-year-old’s return wasn’t a huge shock considering his seemingly insatiable desire to win, along with the fact that he and the Buccaneers have some unfinished business. What could be seen as surprising, however, is Brady’s willingness to share how that desire is waning. Players who throw for 43 touchdowns and lead the league with 5,316 passing yards typically aren’t considering retirement the following season.

But the fact that Brady retired (however briefly) this offseason indicated that he’s very close to the end of his playing career. He’s also in line for a massive payday as FOX’s top game analyst when he’s done playing. The broadcasting job may become more desirable than continuing to play after this season.