Drake Maye’s jersey choice at WBC game had Boston fans angry

Drake Maye in a Patriots uniform
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) walks off the field against the Buffalo Bills after the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Drake Maye drew the ire of Boston Red Sox fans over the weekend when he was spotted rocking a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey while attending a World Baseball Classic game.

The New England Patriots quarterback and his wife, Ann Michael, were in attendance on Saturday for Japan’s WBC clash against Korea at the Samurai’s home stadium, Tokyo Dome. MLB’s social media accounts posted a photo of the couple, which showed Maye wearing what appeared to be a Shohei Ohtani Dodgers jersey.

Whoever was managing MLB’s social media accounts even dubbed Maye and his wife as “New England royalty” in the post’s caption.

Several Red Sox fans who saw the snapshot chimed in, calling for Maye to repent for the sports sin of supporting a team aside from Boston’s own.

The North Carolina alum was basically the king of New England throughout his near-MVP-caliber second season in the NFL. He and his wife also did their best to integrate themselves with the local community, which made them even more beloved off the field.

Maye might have been a healthy shoulder away from winning New England’s first Super Bowl since Tom Brady left. The man clearly has enough local cache for his reputation to withstand his act of baseball treason.

