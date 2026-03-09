Drake Maye’s jersey choice at WBC game had Boston fans angry

Drake Maye drew the ire of Boston Red Sox fans over the weekend when he was spotted rocking a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey while attending a World Baseball Classic game.

The New England Patriots quarterback and his wife, Ann Michael, were in attendance on Saturday for Japan’s WBC clash against Korea at the Samurai’s home stadium, Tokyo Dome. MLB’s social media accounts posted a photo of the couple, which showed Maye wearing what appeared to be a Shohei Ohtani Dodgers jersey.

Whoever was managing MLB’s social media accounts even dubbed Maye and his wife as “New England royalty” in the post’s caption.

New England royalty at the #WorldBaseballClassic



Patriots QB Drake "Drake Maye" Maye and Ann Michael Maye in the Tokyo Dome for Team Korea vs. Team Japan! pic.twitter.com/g1jGGySmNm — MLB (@MLB) March 7, 2026

Several Red Sox fans who saw the snapshot chimed in, calling for Maye to repent for the sports sin of supporting a team aside from Boston’s own.

Dude. Drake man. NEVER wear a Dodger jersey again. It's Redsox only bro — DoomzyD (@DavidFallon954) March 7, 2026

why dodgers 😭😭😭 — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) March 7, 2026

@RedSox @Fanatics Let's get the Mayes some Boston Red Sox gear ASAP! — ConquerSports (@ConquerSportsIO) March 7, 2026

The North Carolina alum was basically the king of New England throughout his near-MVP-caliber second season in the NFL. He and his wife also did their best to integrate themselves with the local community, which made them even more beloved off the field.

Maye might have been a since Tom Brady left. The man clearly has enough local cache for his reputation to withstand his act of baseball treason.