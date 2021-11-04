Tom Brady has funny admission about his treatment of NFL referees

Tom Brady had a funny admission recently about his treatment of NFL referees.

Brady appears weekly on “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The most recent episode dealt with Brady reflecting upon Tampa Bay’s loss to New Orleans.

During the episode, Brady discussed the officiating in the Bucs-Saints game. He acknowledged that he complained about all the calls and that he’s always complaining to the refs.

“There were a lot of tight calls, and I was still complaining about all of them,” Brady said. “I’m always complaining to the referees.”

At least he admits it.

Referees are supposed to officiate games impartially, but we all know they’re human like anyone else and can be influenced. The more Brady and others get on them, the more it’s likely to have an impact. The squeaky wheel gets the grease, and Brady knows he has something to gain from squeaking. And Brady also seems to have a somewhat cozy relationship with some refs.