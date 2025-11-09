TreVeyon Henderson pulled genius move on touchdown run

TreVeyon Henderson showed some veteran savvy with a great move he pulled on one of his touchdown runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday.

Henderson rushed for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 carries in his New England Patriots’ 28-23 win over the Bucs. He scored on a 55-yard run in the third quarter, and he added another big run with a 69-yard score in the final two minutes of the game.

Rather than just run right into the end zone like many players would have done, Henderson showed some great awareness on his final TD. The television cameras showed Henderson curving towards the middle of the field so he could check with his coaches whether or not he should have scored the touchdown.

TreVeyon Henderson’s so fast he had time to stall and ask Vrabel if he should score or not🤣

pic.twitter.com/ni38U1k17N — Zero Gravity (@zgsportsmedia) November 9, 2025

Why wouldn’t Henderson have just scored automatically? Sometimes it makes more sense to go down before the end zone so your team can run out the clock to end the game rather than score and give the ball back to your opponents. In this situation, Henderson was advised to score and make it a 28-16 lead with 1:31 left. Even though the Bucs added a touchdown, New England still hung on for the win.