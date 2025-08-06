Tua Tagovailoa is confused about President Trump’s sports council

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named to President Donald Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition this week, but he certainly does not seem to know much about it.

Tagovailoa said Wednesday that it was an “honor” to be appointed to the council, which Trump formally announced on July 31. However, he also admitted that he knew very little about what his appointment entailed, and had been unaware it was even coming before his agent called him about it.

“I was like, ‘What is this?'” Tagovailoa said, via Skyler Shepard of CBS 12. “I didn’t even know what it was until my agent called me.”

The lack of awareness about the appointment seems to be a running theme among those linked to the council. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said he declined the invitation he received several months ago, but was initially mentioned as being involved.

The Presidential Fitness Program is an effort to restore good health and promote fitness among Americans. Tagovailoa will be among several athletes asked to be an ambassador for the program, joining the likes of Nick Bosa, Harrison Butker, and Tony Romo.

Tagovailoa is undoubtedly a great choice to promote fitness, even though he has faced concerns about his long-term health due to recurring concussions he has suffered during his NFL career.