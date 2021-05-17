TY Hilton eager for more deep shots from Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver TY Hilton was once a consistent 1,000-yard receiver, but he’s failed to hit that mark in three of the last four seasons. Despite that, Hilton appears to have some hope of things changing for 2021.

Hilton said Monday that he’s looking forward to more deep shots from new quarterback Carson Wentz, adding that he is impressed with Wentz’s arm strength and is excited about what they’ve already worked on together.

One thing Colts are most excited about getting Carson Wentz at QB is the return of deep shots w/ TY Hilton. In his throwing sessions with Wentz so far, TY says Wentz's arm strength has jumped out. As for the deep shots: "We can't give away too much. But it's gonna be fun." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) May 17, 2021

Every one of Hilton’s 1,000-yard seasons came with quarterback Andrew Luck throwing to him. He dipped below the thousand yard mark in 2017, when Luck missed the year with a shoulder injury. He hasn’t hit the mark since Luck’s abrupt retirement, struggling to develop the same rapport with Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers. That’s shown in his longest receptions for the year. With Luck, the number was routinely over 70 yards, but his longest reception in the last two years has been a 50-yarder in 2020.

Injuries have been an issue for Hilton as well as the inconsistent quarterback play. The hope is that pairing Wentz with Frank Reich could breath new life into the quarterback’s career, which would benefit receivers like Hilton as well. Maybe that’s part of why Hilton apparently turned down some extra cash to remain in Indianapolis.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-BY 4.0