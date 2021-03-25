Did TY Hilton turn down more money from Ravens?

TY Hilton is returning to the Indianapolis Colts, and he apparently chose to remain with them over a more lucrative offer elsewhere.

Colts reporter Stephen Holder said Wednesday that Hilton was offered more money by another team that he turned down.

I'm told there was another suitor offering MORE money to T.Y. Hilton, but he walked away from it to stay in Indy. That team was NOT the Chiefs, per source. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 24, 2021

Russell Street Report’s Tony Lombardi says that Hilton turned down a 3-year deal from the Ravens.

If that’s true, maybe Baltimore was the team offering Hilton more money. And maybe he turned it down because it would have been a long-term commitment.

Now, Hilton can become a free agent again after the 2021 season, when the receiver market may be more favorable. Allen Robinson recently decided to accept his franchise tag tender because he saw how bad the market was for receivers. As it is, Hilton only got $8 million.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-BY 4.0