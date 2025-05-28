Tyreek Hill answers whether he deserves to be team captain

Tyreek Hill knows that he might not be deserving of the honor of team captain with his Miami Dolphins.

Hill is entering his fourth season with the Dolphins and 10th in the NFL overall. The wide receiver had a tumultuous season last year, which involved incidents with law enforcement, plus a seeming request to be traded. Hill’s wife also filed for a divorce following a domestic dispute.

Hill spoke with the media on Wednesday as the Dolphins have their voluntary offseason workouts. He was asked whether he wants to be a team captain and whether he is deserving of such an honor.

“I gotta prove myself,” Hill said. “This OTAs, training camp, I gotta prove myself. I gotta show up. The mindset gotta be different. I don’t feel like I deserve it. And if I didn’t get it, I wouldn’t sweat it because I put myself in that situation.”

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill addressed his difficult offseason head-on and admits he doesn’t deserve to be voted a team captain based on his past actions and behavior. pic.twitter.com/umUbv0ehjO — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) May 28, 2025

Hill had two huge seasons upon joining the Dolphins. He caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2022, which was his first season with Miami. In 2023, he caught 119 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. But last season, Hill’s stats dropped down to 81 catches for 959 yards and 6 touchdowns in 17 games as the Dolphins dealt with poor quarterback play when Tua Tagovailoa was unavailable.

If Hill can keep his head screwed on straight with the Dolphins this year, both he and they would be set up for much more success. And a bigger determining factor regarding their success has to deal with Tagovailoa’s health. If he can play a full season, they’ll be a playoff contender. If not, they’ll be in trouble.