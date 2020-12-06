Video: Jags’ Laviska Shenault scores incredibly lucky TD

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. had not scored a touchdown since his first ever NFL game heading into Sunday, but some insanely good fortune changed that in a hurry.

Shenault caught a touchdown pass early in the first quarter to give the Jags an early lead over the Minnesota Vikings. The pass from Mike Glennon probably should have been picked off, but it deflected off a defender and straight into Shenault’s hands. Check it out:

Laviska Shenault taking “the ball just finds him” to another level pic.twitter.com/6sat7bFBao — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) December 6, 2020

Shenault showed great hand-eye coordination to stay with the ball, but it was more of a “look what I found” snag than anything.

The Jaguars drafted Shenault in the second round, and we felt at the time that he could be one of the five biggest steals of the draft. His touchdown on Sunday may have been fortunate, but it will show up on the stat sheet just like any other score.