Von Miller provides notable update on his expected return

We could be hearing Von Miller’s music again sooner rather than later.

Speaking this week on his podcast for Bleacher Report called “The Voncast,” the Buffalo Bills linebacker Miller had a notable update on when he expects to return from his knee injury. Miller said that he plans to wait about “seven to ten days” for the swelling in his knee to go down and that “hopefully right before the Jets game” he will be back (per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN).

The ex-Super Bowl MVP Miller went down during Buffalo’s Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 12 (video here). Miller’s ACL remained intact, but he also confirmed on the podcast that he suffered damage to his lateral meniscus that will need to be addressed. However, Miller believes he can play through the injury once his swelling subsides.

Buffalo will face the New England Patriots on “Thursday Night Football” this week before heading into another divisional matchup against the New York Jets in Week 14. It sounds like Miller may potentially be back for that latter contest, which would be a huge sigh of relief for the 8-3 Bills.