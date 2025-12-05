Everyone said the same thing about the latest Kyler Murray injury news

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announced on Friday that Kyler Murray has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, and most people believe that says a lot about the quarterback’s long-term future.

Murray suffered a foot injury in Week 5 and has not played since. Gannon told reporters that Murray is not going to come off of injured reserve, as the former No. 1 overall pick has not been progressing well enough in his rehab.

“Kyler will not play again this year,” Gannon said. “He had some more tests done this week. He went out of state and got another opinion on it. It’s not progressing where it’s going to make sense that he can go.”

Kyler Murray ruled out the rest of the season, per Jonathan Gannon pic.twitter.com/nkKBpAHeP0 — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) December 5, 2025

Now that Murray is officially done for the 2025 season, there seems to be a consensus that he is not going to play another snap for the Cardinals.

This cryptic Kyler Murray post now makes a lot more sense.



His time is over in Arizona and for the sake of both sides, it should be. https://t.co/CK2YmfLRzP pic.twitter.com/hQuIvbh0MJ — Benjamin Garcia (@BenGarciaShow) December 5, 2025

Cut candidate. Or trade bait. — Funky (@FunkyDncOnion) December 5, 2025

Kyler Murray is getting traded. pic.twitter.com/5bmjGmYsr9 — Straight Shooter Sports (@SST_SPORTS1) December 5, 2025

He will never wear a cardinals jersey again lol — Dirky (@713Capital) December 5, 2025

Jacoby Brissett has been Arizona’s starting quarterback since Murray got hurt and/or was benched. Gannon said at one point that Brissett would have remained the team’s starter even if Murray were cleared to return, which was another sign that the Cardinals are ready to move on from Murray.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in November that a separation between Murray and the Cardinals is viewed as “imminent.” Arizona would owe Murray another $19.5 million if he were to remain on the roster on the fifth day of the new league year next March, so the team will likely try to come to a resolution before then, whether that be cutting Murray or trading him.

Murray has not lived up to the five-year, $230.5 million extension he signed in 2022. Injuries have been a significant factor in that, but he has been mediocre at best even when healthy. Murray finishes his 2025 season with 962 passing yards, 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in five games. He has rushed for just 172 yards and an additional score.

There will likely be some interest in Murray this offseason, as he is still just 28 and has shown he has a fairly high ceiling. A few teams that are expected to be in the quarterback market could give the Cardinals a call.