YouTube announces pricing for new Sunday Ticket, RedZone packages

The NFL is moving its “Sunday Ticket” package to YouTube beginning next season, and we now know how much viewers will have to pay to access it.

YouTube on Tuesday announced the pricing for Sunday Ticket. Those who subscribe to YouTube TV and those who purchase a package prior to June 6 will receive a discount. The YouTube TV subscriber price for Sunday Ticket is $349 for the season without the RedZone channel and $389 with. Non-YouTube TV subscribers will have to pay $100 more. The discount for paying early is $100 for both YouTube TV and non-YouTube TV subscribers.

Here’s a full breakdown:

For comparison, Sunday Ticket cost $300 through DirecTV last season. There was a $400 option that included a Red Zone channel (that has been replaced with NFL RedZone) and a Fantasy Zone channel.

There was some talk that Sunday Ticket on YouTube could include one major new option, but that is not happening in 2023.