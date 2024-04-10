Brooks Koepka takes shot at Rory McIlroy ahead of Masters

Brooks Koepka is talking a little trash heading into the 2024 Masters.

Koepka was a guest on the latest episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast, which was released on Wednesday. During the interview, he discussed one of his tactics for warming up for a round of golf, which is to hit only his odd-numbered irons on the driving range. For whatever reason, Koepka only hits his 3-, 5-, 7- and 9-irons in addition to his driver, woods and wedges. He does not bother with his 2-, 4-, 6-, or 8-iron.

Host PFT Commenter asked Koepka if that is common practice among pro golfers. Koepka said he has no idea but speculated that Rory McIlroy might prefer to warm up with even-numbered irons because “four is even.”

“I would say yeah, probably. Guys probably do the same thing. Maybe not the odd clubs, they might go even,” Koepka said. “Rory’s probably even. You know, four is even. Five is odd, so…”

Brooks Koepka only warms up with his odd numbered clubs@DraftKings #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/s3zFKjkodO — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) April 10, 2024

That was Koepka’s way of taking a shot at McIlroy over the number of majors Rory has won. McIlroy has won four majors, which of course is an even number. Koepka has won five.

Though Koepka has one more major win than McIlroy, neither has won at Augusta National. McIlroy infamously had a 4-shot lead heading into Sunday in 2011 before collapsing with a final-round 80. Koepka was the 54-hole leader at the Masters last year before firing a 75 in the final round and losing to Jon Rahm.

Koepka is a LIV guy, and no PGA Tour player has been more outspoken against LIV than McIlroy. This is not the first time Koepka has taken a shot at Rory, either.