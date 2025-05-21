Scottie Scheffler’s son Bennett had huge milestone at PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler won the first PGA Championship of his career with a dominant performance at Quail Hollow over the weekend, and it appears his son Bennett had a huge milestone during the event as well.

Scheffler finished 11-under to win the PGA Championship by five shots over the rest of the field. His wife Meredith and 1-year-old son Bennett were there to cheer him on.

From the look of it, Bennett may have had a bigger accomplishment than his dad in Charlotte, N.C. A video that was shared by Mike Solarte of Spectrum News showed the toddler standing on his own. Judging by Meredith’s reaction, it seems like it was the first time Bennett stood without help.

Lost in the shuffle of Scottie Scheffler winning the @PGAChampionship I failed to post this moment of Bennett Scheffler standing for the first time (I think). Mom's reaction is so pure. Just adorable. #PGAChampionship #Scheffler pic.twitter.com/eFD69Wu1i6 — Mike Solarte (@MikeSolarte) May 20, 2025

The Scheffler family simply could not be on more of a heater.

Bennett was born on May 8, 2024, so Scheffler’s third major victory was his first since the birth of his son. Scottie could not wait to grab Bennett after winning the tournament and carried the little guy with him everywhere.

Though he did not drive the ball particularly well and shot a 71 on Sunday, Scheffler still managed to cruise to an easy win. The World No. 1 golfer has been making it look easy for quite some time, and some of that may be rubbing off on his son.