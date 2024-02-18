Smylie Kaufman has hilarious reaction to video of Tom Kim nearly missing tee time

Tom Kim had to literally sprint to make his final-round tee time at the Genesis Invitational on Sunday, and Smylie Kaufman offered a great theory on why Kim may have been in such a rush.

Kim had the 11 a.m. tee time with playing partner Rickie Fowler at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Just moments before, Kim was shown running across the putting green to get to the first tee.

"You almost here? We're about to tee off!" Me: pic.twitter.com/gj2bcoo0Lj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 18, 2024

Kaufman, a former PGA pro who now works as an analyst for Golf Channel, speculated that Kim may have been coming from the restroom. Kaufman joked on X that Kim may have eaten something bad before the round.

“This is the run of someone that could have easily ordered the cold turkey and cheese before the round but opted in for the hot and grilled version. It’s a tough decision but undoubtedly the correct one,” Kaufman wrote.

This is the run of someone that could have easily ordered the cold turkey and cheese before the round but opted in for the hot and grilled version. It’s a tough decision but undoubtedly the correct one https://t.co/M9mB87orcg — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) February 18, 2024

Kim may have simply lost track of time, but that does not seem likely. Perhaps Kaufman is onto something.

That is not the only embarrassing moment Kim has had during his PGA career.