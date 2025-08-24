Tommy Fleetwood had the perfect quote about his first PGA Tour win

Tommy Fleetwood finally managed his first PGA Tour victory by winning the Tour Championship, but he managed to take the end of his long drought in stride.

Fleetwood held on with a 2-under 68 Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. to collect the FedEx Cup and his first win on the PGA Tour. He came into the event with 30 top-five finishes without a victory in his PGA career, and his victory was widely celebrated.

Fleetwood had the perfect way of handling the victory, however.

“I’m proud of what I’ve done before. Whether I’ve won or not, I’ve still been proud of my career and where I’ve been so far, knowing that I still have a long way to go and a lot to learn,” Fleetwood said. “This doesn’t change that, really. This is just one win, hopefully the first of many to come. You can’t win plenty if you don’t win the first one.”

Fleetwood had won seven times on the European Tour, so it is not as if he had never won anywhere before. That reality is what he means when he discusses how proud he still is of his career accomplishments.

Still, a lot of people were rooting for Fleetwood. Now that he has broken through, perhaps he can ride the momentum to more PGA Tour wins next season.