Video: Dustin Johnson holes awesome shot during first round of Masters

April 8, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Dustin Johnson Masters shot

Dustin Johnson got off to a bit of a slow start in the opening round of the Masters on Thursday, but the defending champion still made what will likely go down as one of the best shots of the tournament.

Johnson was looking to get up-and-down for par at the tricky 11th hole to stay 1-over for his round, but he did one better. He holed an extremely difficult pitch shot for birdie. You can see the shot below:

That is about as much emotion as you’ll ever seen from Johnson, especially during the first round of a tournament. His reaction showed just how improbable the shot was. We won’t put it on the level of what Jordan Spieth did at Pebble Beach earlier this year, but it was certainly close.

