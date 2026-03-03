Rangers star’s son had an all-time quote about his dad potentially getting traded

New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck has a young son who’s already willing to put hockey above all else — even his own dad.

Trocheck is expected to be one of several big names dealt ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday afternoon. With his potential departure looming, the 13-year veteran told the media Monday that he had discussed the move with his 7-year-old son, and the youngster had quite the response for his father.

“My son was like, ‘Well, I’ll stay because, you know, I have a hockey team here, I didn’t get traded,’” Trocheck said, drawing laughs from a room full of reporters.

“My son was like, ‘Well, I’ll stay because, you know, I have a hockey team here, I didn’t get traded.’ " — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) March 2, 2026

If Trockeck’s son plays anything like his dad, even at age 7, then his New York-based youth team would indeed be missing a key piece should their family move elsewhere.

Trocheck has 38 points across 45 games for the struggling Rangers this season, making him one of the most sought-after centers in the market.

Trocheck has expressed his desire for the Rangers to trade him to another team that plays near the East Coast, emphasizing the importance of staying close to family. The Pittsburgh native has mostly Western Conference teams among the dozen squads on his no-trade list.