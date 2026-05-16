NHL hands down severe punishment to Golden Knights, John Tortorella

On Friday, the NHL announced severe sanctions against the Vegas Golden Knights and head coach John Tortorella for flagrant violations of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs media regulations.

Following the Golden Knights’ 5-1 series-clinching victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 6 on Thursday, the team did not open its dressing room to the media, and Tortorella declined to speak with reporters, although some players addressed questions at the postgame podium.

In response, the league has ordered the forfeiture of the Golden Knights’ second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and fined Tortorella $100,000.

“The National Hockey League announced today that, as a result of flagrant violations of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Media Regulations following Game 6 of their Second Round series against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, May 14, the Vegas Golden Knights will forfeit a second-round pick in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft,” the league said in a statement. “In addition, Golden Knights head coach John Tortorella has been fined $100,000.

“The imposition of these penalties comes after previous warnings were issued to the Club regarding their compliance with the Media Regulations and other associated policies.

“Vegas has been offered the opportunity to appeal these penalties to the Commissioner’s Office. That appeal would be held in person next week in New York.”

Tortorella’s actions appear linked to the team’s frustration over defenseman Brayden McNabb ’s one-game suspension for a hit in Game 5. The coach also skipped the traditional postgame handshake line, shaking hands only with the Ducks’ coaching staff before heading to the team bus.

The Golden Knights may appeal the decision at an in-person hearing with the commissioner’s office next week in New York. The organization issued a brief statement acknowledging the NHL announcement but offered no further comment.

The team advances to the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche .