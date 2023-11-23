Sabres’ Zach Benson scores ridiculous 1st career goal

Zach Benson scored one of the prettiest goals possible for a player on their first career goal.

Benson scored in the first period of his Buffalo Sabres’ game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night to give his team a 2-0 lead.

Benson took a pass and then went between his legs and flipped the puck over Caps goalie Darcy Kuemper for the goal.

Here is a zoomed-in look at the goal:

And here is a longer highlight of the goal:

Benson was the No. 13 overall pick by Buffalo this year. The winger had four assists in eight career games entering Wednesday’s contest. He now has his first career goal, and it’s a very memorable one.