Barstool Sports personality Cody ‘Beef’ Franke has died at 31

Barstool Sports personality Cody “Beef” Franke died unexpectedly over the weekend following a medical episode, the company announced on Monday.

Numerous Barstool Sports employees paid tribute to Franke after the news was revealed that “Beef” has died at the age of 31. Barstool founder Dave Portnoy was among those who praised Franke for his kindheartedness.

“Barstool lost a member of our family this weekend. Just tragic news. You will never find a nicer more genuine person than Beef. It’s hard to even process it right now. Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest,” Portnoy wrote on X.

Longtime Barstool personality Dan “Big Cat” Katz said Franke was in the Dominican Republic for a wedding when he experienced an unexpected medical issue.

“He was in the Dominican for a wedding, I believe, had a medical issue and passed away. Really, really, really sad. Really tragic,” Katz said at the start of Barstool’s “Yak” show on Monday.

According to his bio page with Barstool Sports, Franke began working for the company earlier this year. The PGA of America golf pro was a member of the “Fore Play” podcast crew. Franke was known for sharing instructional videos, the most recent of which was posted last week.