Andre Muniz showed mercy after breaking Jacare Souza’s arm

Andre Muniz defeated Jacare Souza via technical submission at UFC 262 on Saturday night in Houston, Texas, and broke his opponent’s arm in the process. However, Muniz says it could have been worse.

Muniz won the fight when he caught Souza in an armbar. Souza did not tap, so Muniz began to crank from his position. There was an audible snapping sound from when Souza’s arm broke.

HE BROKE HIS ARM @AndreMunizUFC submits Jacare Souza in Round 1!! #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/dH6tn41xhZ — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) May 16, 2021

That ended the fight in the first round on a technical submission.

Muniz said after the fight that he let go after hearing it snap because he did not want to do more damage to Souza.

Muniz: I heard it snap. I let go, not only out of respect, I'm from jiu-jitsu I knew I could hurt it even more if I didn't let it go #UFC262 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 16, 2021

Muniz, 31, called the 41-year-old Souza his idol, which helps explain why he did not want to further injure his opponent.

Muniz: I'm a fan of Jacare since I was a kid. He's my idol, I hope he's good. I'm here to stay, I deserve a top-15 now #UFC262 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 16, 2021

Souza is extremely tough and part of a culture that does not tap. He suffered a broken arm in 2004 against Roger Gracie and refused to tap. He went on to win that fight.