Saturday, May 15, 2021

Andre Muniz showed mercy after breaking Jacare Souza’s arm

May 15, 2021
by Larry Brown

Andre Muniz defeated Jacare Souza via technical submission at UFC 262 on Saturday night in Houston, Texas, and broke his opponent’s arm in the process. However, Muniz says it could have been worse.

Muniz won the fight when he caught Souza in an armbar. Souza did not tap, so Muniz began to crank from his position. There was an audible snapping sound from when Souza’s arm broke.

That ended the fight in the first round on a technical submission.

Muniz said after the fight that he let go after hearing it snap because he did not want to do more damage to Souza.

Muniz, 31, called the 41-year-old Souza his idol, which helps explain why he did not want to further injure his opponent.

Souza is extremely tough and part of a culture that does not tap. He suffered a broken arm in 2004 against Roger Gracie and refused to tap. He went on to win that fight.

