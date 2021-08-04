 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 3, 2021

Simone Biles, Taylor Swift trade love on Twitter ahead of balance beam final

August 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Simone Biles

Simone Biles and Taylor Swift traded some love on Twitter ahead of the balance beam final on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Biles’ 2020 Summer Olympics have gone anything but expected this year. Viewed as a favorite to dominate the gymnastics field in Tokyo, Biles instead dealt with some mental issues called the “twisties” that prevented her from competing in several events.

Biles withdrew from the team competition and the finals of all the individual events, except for the balance beam. The beam, which was the final individual event, was going to mark her return at the Olympics.

NBC had Taylor Swift narrate a video promoting Biles’ return. Biles responded to the video and said she was “crying” over how special it was.

Swift replied and said she cried too while watching Biles.

Biles ended up winning the bronze medal at the event.

After winning four golds and a bronze in 2016 at Rio, Biles won silver in the team event and bronze on the balance beam in the 2020 Games at Tokyo. She now has seven medals in her Olympics career.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus