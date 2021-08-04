Simone Biles, Taylor Swift trade love on Twitter ahead of balance beam final

Simone Biles and Taylor Swift traded some love on Twitter ahead of the balance beam final on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Biles’ 2020 Summer Olympics have gone anything but expected this year. Viewed as a favorite to dominate the gymnastics field in Tokyo, Biles instead dealt with some mental issues called the “twisties” that prevented her from competing in several events.

Biles withdrew from the team competition and the finals of all the individual events, except for the balance beam. The beam, which was the final individual event, was going to mark her return at the Olympics.

NBC had Taylor Swift narrate a video promoting Biles’ return. Biles responded to the video and said she was “crying” over how special it was.

Swift replied and said she cried too while watching Biles.

I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you. https://t.co/VQxyeEf0mJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2021

Biles ended up winning the bronze medal at the event.

After winning four golds and a bronze in 2016 at Rio, Biles won silver in the team event and bronze on the balance beam in the 2020 Games at Tokyo. She now has seven medals in her Olympics career.