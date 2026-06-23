Cristiano Ronaldo had a 2-word message for his critics

After several days of criticism, Cristiano Ronaldo got the last laugh by scoring twice in Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup match, and he made sure everyone knew it, too.

Ronaldo had two goals in Portugal’s 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in Houston on Tuesday. They were his first two goals of the World Cup, and came after several days of questions about whether he should even be starting for the team. He undoubtedly heard that talk, because as he was leaving the field after the game, he had a two-word message for the camera.

“I’m back,” Ronaldo said twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes it known.



HE'S BACK 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/5nLsp32IUU — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 23, 2026

Ronaldo was criticized for his performance in Portugal’s 1-1 draw with DR Congo that opened the tournament. There was a perception in some circles that he was too focused on scoring himself instead of ensuring that the team would be successful, and he was under a lot of scrutiny for this match. He promptly scored twice in the first half, served as a decoy on a third goal, and came close to a hat trick on multiple occasions in the second half.

The World Cup is one of the few trophies that Ronaldo has not yet won during his glittering career, much to his frustration. Portugal has a real chance this year, but he will need to be at his best for that to happen.