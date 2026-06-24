Christian Pulisic gives injury update ahead of USA’s match vs. Turkiye

Team USA has gotten off to a 2-0 start in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. And, the Americans defeated Australia in the second match, even without star Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic has been dealing with a lingering calf issue. He subbed out early in the first game against Paraguay before missing the Australia showdown.

On Wednesday, Pulisic dropped a positive update, saying he feels good and he should be out there on Thursday to face Turkiye at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

Christian Pulisic on his availability for selection vs Türkiye on Thursday 🇺🇸@JennyTaft spoke with @pulisic a day out from the final @USMNT group stage match pic.twitter.com/l7E6kaWQl6 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 24, 2026

Pulisic added, “Hopefully I’ll be able to play a part tomorrow,” but he did say it isn’t realistic to play all 90 minutes of the game.

Team USA has gotten off to a dominant 2-0 start with a 4-0 win over Paraguay and a 2-0 win over Australia as the Americans punched their ticket early to the Round of 32.

The start by Team USA has everybody buzzing, especially with them being the host nation. Even soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hopped on the bandwagon, saying he believes Team USA can make a run for the title.

Team USA finishes Group D play against Turkiye on Thursday before the first Knockout stage match on Wednesday, July 1, although the opponent has not yet been determined.