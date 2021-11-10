Soccer player allegedly hired men to brutally attack teammate

A Soccer player in France was arrested this week after investigators say she orchestrated a violent attack on one of her teammates.

Aminata Diallo, a midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain, was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with an assault on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui that took place last Thursday night. According to ESPN’s Julien Laurens, Hamrouai was attacked by two men wearing balaclavas as she arrived at her home.

Hamraoui reportedly arrived at her house in a car with two PSG teammates whom she had gone out with in Paris on Thursday night. The men dragged her out of the car and beat her for two minutes, hitting her in the legs with iron bars before fleeing. Investigators determined that the attack was orchestrated by Daillo, who was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.

PSG confirmed in a statement that Daillo was taken into custody as part of an assault investigation involving another one of the club’s player.

Hamraoui was taken to a hospital and needed stitches for her leg injuries, according to ESPN. The injuries are not career-threatening, but she did not appear in Tuesday’s Champions League match against Real Madrid. Diallo started the match, which PSG won 4-0.

Laurens noted that Hamraoui and Diallo are both defensive midfielders and are in direct competition for playing time both with PSG and the France national team.