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A bettor is close to winning an NBA Finals wager with an absurd payout

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Karl-Anthony Towns looks up
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks up at a scoreboard during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

An NBA Finals series win by Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks against the San Antonio Spurs will have a huge impact on New York basketball fans.

For at least one fan (or bettor), such an outcome will also unlock a life-changing financial windfall.

According to DraftKings Insight on X, a  DraftKings Sportsbook bettor put a $49,000 straight bet on the Knicks to win the 2026 NBA title. That wager has a massive payout of $980,000 on +1900 odds when the bet was placed after New York took care of their series in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks.

That bet has looked better and better with each passing Knicks game. In fact, New York has not lost a game since, blanking the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round before sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers again in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The bettor also showed full commitment to the Knicks by turning down a guaranteed cashout of $123,730.90 before the Cavs series. The cashout value of the wager has since climbed to $255,921.29 ahead of the NBA Finals, but it appears the bettor is staying loyal to the original pick.

The bettor, however, still has a chance to change his mind. Game 1 of the Knicks-Spurs series will be on Wednesday at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

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