Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte has landed a college coaching job

Ryan Lochte is one of the more decorated swimmers in United States Olympic history, and he is now making the transition to coaching.

Lochte, who has a total of 12 Olympic medals, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Missouri State swimming and diving team, the school announced.

Lochte trails only Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky in total medals (12), and he has six gold medals to his name.

Lochte also posted a video on Instagram explaining why he was taking the job.

It’s a big name added to the swimming and diving team at Missouri State.

According to Yanyan Li of Front Office Sports, the contract is from August to June of 2027, which will pay Lochte $34.10 per hour with an estimated value of $30,000, with the following incentives:

$750 for an MVC men’s and women’s Conference Championship or Co-Championship

$500 for each NCAA Championship individual qualifier

$500 for each relay team that qualifies for the NCAA Championship

Front Office Sports also noted that Lochte’s girlfriend is from Springfield, Mo., where the college is located.

Lochte took part in four Olympic Games from 2004 until 2016, which were in Athens, Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro, respectively.

Lochte made headlines in December after he posted on Instagram that he was selling three of his Olympic gold medals.

Now, Ryan Lochte will begin his coaching career at Missouri State.