Bryce Harper loses his mind after striking out, gets ejected

Bryce Harper was ejected from Wednesday’s Washington Nationals-Milwaukee Brewers game after exploding on home plate umpire Chris Segal over balls and strikes.

Harper was up in the bottom of the eighth with runners on the corners and a tie game. It was an important spot where Harper had an opportunity to break the tie, so the stakes were high for the at-bat.

Harper took the first pitch for a ball, but then got upset when the second pitch — which was low in the zone — was called for a strike.

The Nats slugger grew upset and chased a 1-1 break ball in the dirt. He then struck out on a 1-2 pitch and lost his mind.

WATCH – Bryce Harper ejected pic.twitter.com/1K60LSMWuh — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) July 27, 2017

Harper has always been a highly emotional player, so his reaction wasn’t too surprising. He just needs to learn to manage himself better because he let his anger get the best of him in this case. After the 1-0 pitch was called a strike, he grew enraged and essentially wasted the rest of his at-bat.