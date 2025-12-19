Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Puka Nacua addresses his deleted post about refs

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Puka Nacua runs down the field
October 15, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua addressed his deleted post about the officials after Thursday’s 38-37 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Nacua doubled down on his criticism of the referees after the overtime loss, once again suggesting that some made questionable calls just to garner attention. The post was deleted shortly after it was made.

The wide receiver admitted that the post had come out of “a moment of frustration,” and regretted being a distraction.

Nacua was doubling down on comments he made on a livestream during the week about attention-seeking referees.

It is certainly understandable why Nacua would have been frustrated after such a difficult loss. On the other hand, that is one reason why frustrated NFL players probably shouldn’t be rushing to their phones immediately after a game.

Nacua’s comments took away from an incredibly dominant performance. He made had 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat.

This is not the first time this week that Nacua has gotten himself in hot water with his comments and actions. He likely faces a fine, both for his original comments and for doubling down on them after Thursday’s loss. He might want to lay low for a while after becoming such a distraction.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App