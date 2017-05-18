Josh Donaldson has good laugh at Braves’ expense

Josh Donaldson is not playing for the Blue Jays, but he is getting a nice dose of entertainment from his team.

The Toronto third baseman has been out since April with a calf injury and has been watching his team as they play without him. On Thursday, he enjoyed a nice laugh after watching his teammates hit back-to-back home runs off the Braves. The second homer came off the bat of pitcher Marcus Stroman, which likely caused the big reaction from the former AL MVP:

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Josh Donaldson (@BringerOfRain20) May 19, 2017

The Jays winning big against the Braves has to feel good after what’s gone on in the series.

On Wednesday, the teams cleared benches twice. The first incident was caused by a homophobic slur from Kevin Pillar directed at Atlanta’s Jason Motte. Pillar was suspended two games as punishment. Later in the game, the benches cleared again after Atlanta objected to a bat flip from Jose Bautista. Then in Bautista’s first at-bat Thursday, this happened.

Donaldson needs to get his laughs in while he can especially with his Jays struggling so much this season.