Tarik Skubal trade speculation gets notable update from MLB insider

Although Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is sidelined due to an injury, his name has been tossed around in trade rumors.

Whether or not the Tigers trade the reigning Cy Young winner remains to be seen, but MLB insider Jon Heyman thinks that scenario is “unlikely.”

“I think it’s unlikely that Skubal gets traded,” Heyman said. “I think they’re (Tigers) in it to win it.”

Tarik Skubal underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow, and the initial timeline was anywhere from 2-to-3 months.

However, Skubal’s agent, Scott Boras, revealed recently that the Tigers ace underwent a unique procedure called the “Skubal scope” in hopes of shortening his recovery time.

Skubal began the year with a 3-2 record and a 2.70 ERA before suffering the injury. In the offseason, the Tigers’ star won the arbitration case and landed a whopping $32 million salary for 2026, and he will be a free agent following the season.

With Skubal on an expiring deal and the Tigers off to a bit of a slow start, trade rumblings have surfaced about Skubal, but Heyman thinks the Tigers will ride it out and try to make another playoff run this season.

Whether or not that changes over the next couple of months remains to be seen, but for now, it looks unlikely that Skubal will pitch elsewhere this season.