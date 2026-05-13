Cubs agree to contract with 3-time All-Star pitcher

The Chicago Cubs have been hit hard by the injury bug, especially in terms of the pitching depth.

Now, the Cubs are adding a three-time All-Star to a minor league deal. Reliever Liam Hendriks and the Cubs agreed to terms on Wednesday, according to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic.

The Chicago Cubs have signed RHP Liam Hendriks to a minor league deal, sources tell the Athletic. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) May 13, 2026

Hendriks last pitched for the Boston Red Sox in 2025, making 14 appearances with a 6.59 ERA in 13.2 innings.

Hendriks began his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins before spending time with the Toronto Blue Jays , Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics , where he made his first All-Star team in 2019.

Hendriks then spent three seasons with the Chicago White Sox , making the All-Star team in 2021 and 2022 with 75 saves combined.

In 2023, Hendriks was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and made just five appearances in 2023. In April of 2023, Hendriks revealed he was cancer-free.

Unfortunately, the 2023 season took a sad turn as Hendriks underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2024 campaign in recovery from the injury.

Hendriks was with the Minnesota Twins in spring training recently, and he posted a 3.86 ERA with five strikeouts across seven innings before the Twins decided to release him prior to Opening Day.

Now, the veteran will try to find a spot on the Cubs’ major league roster.