Yordano Ventura was not wearing seat belt when rollover accident happened

Further details of what led to the death of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura have emerged, and they paint a frightening picture.

According to Royals general manager Dayton Moore via Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star, Ventura was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, which took place about three hours southwest of his hometown of Las Terrenas.

While details remain sketchy, Moore and eyewitness photographs indicate that Ventura was traveling through fog on a stretch of mountainous highway when he went off the road, tried to overcorrect, rolled over, and was thrown from the vehicle.

There was no indication of alcohol at the crash site, according to Dominican officials. A toxicology report will not be completed for three weeks.

Ventura was killed early Sunday in the accident. Members of the Royals organization will be in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday for memorial services.