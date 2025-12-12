Report: Mets eyeing a former 38-HR hitter after Pete Alonso’s departure

The New York Mets appear to be in full-on contingency mode after Pete Alonso’s exit.

The Mets have recently made trade inquiries about Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday. Heyman does note however that the Mets would like money back from the White Sox to offset Robert’s salary in any potential deal.

This news comes after the Mets just lost longtime slugger Pete Alonso in free agency earlier this week. Alonso, who had been with the Mets since the start of his career in 2019, left to sign a monster deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

Robert, 28, is a few years younger than Alonso, 31, and is also a fellow righty power bat. He was an All-Star and a Silver Slugger Award winner in 2023 (when he produced 38 home runs and 80 RBIs) and won a Gold Glove Award in center field back in 2020 as well.

That said, Robert has been pummeled by injuries in recent years and missed over 50 games last season for a second straight year. On top of that, Robert is a poor hitter for average these days and batted a miserable .223 last season to go along with his 14 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 33 stolen bases.

Robert remains under team control with the White Sox for two more years but might be a slightly negative asset at this point with the hefty $20 million that he is owed next season (with a $20 million club option for 2027 as well). But the Mets could be desperate to save face after Alonso’s departure and have since been linked to a far older righty power bat too.