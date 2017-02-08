Charles Oakley escorted from MSG, arrested after incident (Video)

Charles Oakley’s evening at Madison Square Garden did not last as long as he would have liked, and ended with him getting arrested by police.

During the first quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Knicks and Clippers, the former Knicks player was involved in an incident that resulted in him getting escorted out of the arena. He was seen having an exchange courtside prior to shoving a member of security. He was then led away, against his will.

Here are a couple of videos.

The Knicks released a statement shortly after. Here it is in its entirety.

Oakley, who played for the Knicks from 1988-1998, was said to be going after Knicks owner James Dolan:

