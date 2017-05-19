Jaylen Brown on LeBron James: ‘I look at him as just a regular guy’

Jaylen Brown isn’t going to let The King rook him.

Prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday, the Boston Celtics rookie was asked about the challenge of defending LeBron James.

“I mean LeBron’s a good player, but I look at him as just a regular guy to me,” said Brown, according to CSN New England. “I’ve gotta come out and compete just like he has to come out and compete. I gotta tie my shoes just like he ties his shoes. There’s bigger threats in my neighborhood than LeBron James, so I have no fear whatsoever of LeBron.”

James dropped a rather effortless 38 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in the Cavs’ victory over the Celtics in Game 1 and has seemed to be at another level entirely this postseason, even by his standards. For Brown, who, as one of Boston’s bigger wings, will likely see more time this series matched up one-on-one with the four-time MVP, the fearlessness is certainly commendable. But the last time a rookie puffed out his chest out James in the postseason didn’t exactly go so well, so Brown should probably proceed with caution here.