Victor Wembanyama’s casual admission will demoralize Spurs rivals

Victor Wembanyama admitted that he just wings it sometimes.

Following Sunday’s game against the Houston Rockets at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, the San Antonio Spurs star big man was asked to explain a couple of his ridiculous shots in the contest, including the one where he made a tough one-handed shot in the third quarter.

“Yeah, I wasn’t expecting to palm the ball on the one-hand shot, but it’s just, I’m just freestyling sometimes,” Wembanyama said.

"I'm just freestyling sometimes."



Wemby on his insane buckets 👽 https://t.co/0bq0NJ1Y1n pic.twitter.com/BLtHJoQqhz — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2026

Wembanyama surely works hard on his craft and tries to improve his game in practice. But hearing him say that he experiments with his shots in live competition makes his existence as a basketball player feel even more surreal.

There are just not many answers to a 7-foot-4 player who can do everything on both sides of the court and has the audacity to make moves on the fly.

Against the Rockets, the 22-year-old Wembanyama dropped 29 points on 9/13 shooting with 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals and an assist to help San Antonio score a 145-120 win.

With their win, the Spurs improved to 47-17 and stretched their winning streak to four games, which they will carry into Tuesday’s home meeting with the Boston Celtics.