Fans say the same thing after Michael Porter Jr.’s ‘toxic ex’ claim about the Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. got candid about his former team, the Denver Nuggets.

During a recent appearance on “The Emily Austin Show,” the Brooklyn Nets forward shared his true feelings about the idea of seeing the Nuggets win it all again, but without him.

Although he said he would be fine with the Nuggets claiming another NBA title, he’d also not be the happiest person because it would further vindicate Denver’s decision to get rid of him.

“I’d love it, and hate it, if Denver won,” the 27-year-old Porter said. “I’d love it because those are my friends. But I’d hate it because that means they got better without me. I’m like a toxic ex.”

Michael Porter Jr. on this year’s NBA championship:



“I’d love it, and hate it, if Denver won. I’d love it because those are my friends. But I’d hate it because that means they got better without me. I’m like a toxic ex.” 💀 (via @Emilyaustin) pic.twitter.com/Q6oNtfKTgG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 8, 2026

At least fans appreciated his candidness about it.

Calling himself a toxic ex is hilarious, at least he kept it real. — NbaPulseCast | NBA News & Debates (@NbaPulseCast) March 8, 2026

MPJ is too honest for his own good and that is why everybody loves him. Denver moved on and he is still watching. That toxic ex energy is real and he knows it. — 𝓒𝓮𝓻𝓭𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓴 (@Cerdrick_RMCF) March 8, 2026

atleast he kept it real — aaronhatestuff (@hater_of_haterz) March 8, 2026

yall can say whatever u want about Mpj but hes a real one😭😭 no filter — Ricee (@RiceRice143) March 8, 2026

He’s real af lol — horse (@Mataji__) March 8, 2026

The Nuggets parted ways with Porter following the 2024-25 NBA season, trading him to the Nets along with a 2032 first-round pick in exchange for forward Cameron Johnson. Porter’s departure hasn’t really hurt Denver, which remains a serious NBA title contender. Injuries have taken a toll on the Nuggets, but when fully healthy, there is a case to be made that they’re the best team in the league.

Porter, who helped the Nuggets win the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy in 2023, is having a career season in Brooklyn, where his green light to shoot never seems to switch off. But he’s also not going to win a title with the Nets this season, with the team still in rebuilding mode.