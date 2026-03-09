Larry Brown Sports

Fans say the same thing after Michael Porter Jr.’s ‘toxic ex’ claim about the Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. in a Nets uniform
Jan 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) looks on during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Michael Porter Jr. got candid about his former team, the Denver Nuggets.

During a recent appearance on “The Emily Austin Show,” the Brooklyn Nets forward shared his true feelings about the idea of seeing the Nuggets win it all again, but without him.

Although he said he would be fine with the Nuggets claiming another NBA title, he’d also not be the happiest person because it would further vindicate Denver’s decision to get rid of him.

“I’d love it, and hate it, if Denver won,” the 27-year-old Porter said. “I’d love it because those are my friends. But I’d hate it because that means they got better without me. I’m like a toxic ex.”

At least fans appreciated his candidness about it.

The Nuggets parted ways with Porter following the 2024-25 NBA season, trading him to the Nets along with a 2032 first-round pick in exchange for forward Cameron Johnson. Porter’s departure hasn’t really hurt Denver, which remains a serious NBA title contender. Injuries have taken a toll on the Nuggets, but when fully healthy, there is a case to be made that they’re the best team in the league.

Porter, who helped the Nuggets win the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy in 2023, is having a career season in Brooklyn, where his green light to shoot never seems to switch off. But he’s also not going to win a title with the Nets this season, with the team still in rebuilding mode.

.

